Star Wars: Andor First Look at New Droid B2EMO Revealed

San Diego Comic-Con has officially kicked off, marking the first in-person event by the con in two years. There's a lot to look forward to this weekend, including some big panel reveals. Unsurprisingly, there's some cool Star Wars content to spot during the event, including a showcase of the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor. The show is set to star Diego Luna as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor. Andor will be a prequel to Rogue One, which means there are many characters who could potentially show up in the series. There are also some new characters to look forward to, including the droid B2EMO.

ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson took some photos at the exhibit, including a look at B2EMO. "B2EMO – or Bee-two or more simply, Bee – is a very old and weary groundmerch salvage assist unit that's been towing scrap for the Andor family for years. The droid has a wide array of mechanical tools and various capabilities to meet the functions required," the droid's description reads. You can check out the image of the new droid below as well as a closer look at the costumes for Cassian and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly).

While B2EMO is making his debut, there is one beloved droid you might not see during Andor's first season. Unfortunately, the show is not expected to initially feature Alan Tudyk's K-2SO. During an interview with Collider last year, Tudyk spoke out about appearing at Disney's D23 announcement of Andor in 2019 and admitted that he is unlikely to show up in the first season of the show.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained. "I'm in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!"

However, it's already been confirmed that Andor will get a second season, so there's still time for the return of K2. In the meantime, we're excited to learn more about B2EMO.

