Star Wars: Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Gets Candid Over the Writers' Strike and "Recklessly Careless" Studios

A messy situation in Hollywood is about to get messier, as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) potentially prepares to join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on strike. The WGA has been on strike since the beginning of May after meetings with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), essentially those representing the major studios. The two sides don't seem close on a deal, as the writers continue to fight for a more sound pay structure and protections against AI, while the studios seem content not to budge on the issues. On the eve of the potential SAG strike, the mind behind the newly Emmy-nominated Star Wars: Andor is speaking up about the "careless" behavior from the studios.

Gilroy, a veteran writer, producer, and director, was around for the last writers' strike as well. The strike in 2007-2008 lasted 100 days, while this strike is on day 72. According to Gilroy, the guild took a lesser deal than they should have last time, making it even more vital that the WGA members dig their heels in this time around.

"I think this is the existential battle I thought we were having in 2007," Gilroy told Deadline. "To my great disappointment we settled that strike prematurely. I think those problems were deferred. I think there are structural problems that need to be met."

Those structural problems Gilroy mentioned include guaranteed time for staff writing jobs and fair pay scales for work on streaming titles. Streaming, along with artificial intelligence, has been one of the most talked-about issues throughout the strike.

"I think SAG and the Writers Guild are trying to preserve our industry," Gilroy said. "In such a strange way, we've become the creators and the interpreters, the creative community are becoming the protectors of this industry, this huge industry that people love. And the caretakers on the other side, I think they're being recklessly careless."

"I think in the end this time the guilds will prevail," he added. "They have to."

Potential Actors' Strike

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP have been in talks on a new deal for quite a while, but some of the same issues plaguing the WGA are causing hangups, AI being one of them. Guild members have already voted to authorize a strike. If a deal isn't met by Wednesday at midnight, SAG-AFTRA will join the WGA on strike.

Many projects have had to shut down in the wake of the writers' strike, as no writer can come in to work on any scripts or give any feedback. Some, however, have persisted. Most everything still going forward with production will likely have to halt if the actors strike.

Members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have shown solidarity with one another in this situation, as many believe this to be a pivotal point in the future of entertainment. If they are able to hold strong together, there is an opportunity for significant change to be made in the ways film and television are made.