Star Wars: Andor Series Taps Succession Composer for Score

The Book of Boba Fett came to an end this month, and Star Wars fans are eager to find out if The Mandalorian spin-off will be getting a second season. While we wait on news of more Boba, there’s plenty more to look forward to from Lucasfilm and Disney+. This May will see the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor playing the titular in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fans can also expect to premiere of Star Wars: Andor to happen sometime in 2022. Star Wars: Andor is set to be a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spin-off series starring Diego Luna. The series reportedly wrapped filming last year, and an exciting name was just added to the behind-the-scenes line-up. According to Film Music Reporter, Nicholas Britell will be composing the show’s music.

Britell is best known for compsing the music for Succession, Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Don’t Look Up, Cruella, Vice, The Big Short, and The Underground Railroad. Britell has been nominated for three Academy Awards throughout his career, including one for Don’t Look Up, which is on the nominee list for the upcoming ceremony, which is set to take place on March 27th. Britell has also been nominated for three Emmys and won one in 2019 for creating the Succession theme.

As for Andor, the show’s cast also includes Stellan Skarsgård (Dune), Adria Arjona (Morbius), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Denise Gough (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt), Kyle Soller (Poldark), and Robert Emms (Chernobyl) in undisclosed roles. Genevieve O’Reilly and Forest Whitaker will reprise their Rogue One roles as Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera, respectively. Ben Mendelsohn, who portrayed Imperial Director Orson Krennic, is also rumored to return. This month, Skarsgård teased that the Star Wars show has already been renewed for a second season.

“We start with [filming Dune: Part Two] in July. And then in the autumn, it’s time for the second season of the Star Wars series Andor,” Skarsgård said in a Swedish-language interview with Dagens Nyheter. Asked when the second season might stream on Disney+, Skarsgård said, “I do not know when they will start broadcasting it. It will take some time so that it does not take too long between season one and season two.” However, Disney-Lucasfilm has not yet announced Andor Season 2.

