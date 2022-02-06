The Rebel Alliance lives on: Disney+ and Lucasfilm have reportedly renewed the upcoming Star Wars spinoff series Andor for a second season. Set in 5 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), five years before Rogue One and the Age of Rebellion era of A New Hope, the prequel is a “rousing spy thriller” about the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) during the formative years of the Rebellion. According to Luna’s co-star Stellan Skarsgård, Andor will follow The Mandalorian and the animated The Bad Batch as the next Star Wars Original series to be ordered to a second season at Disney+.

“We start with [filming Dune: Part Two] in July. And then in the autumn, it’s time for the second season of the Star Wars series Andor,” Skarsgård said in a Swedish-language interview with Dagens Nyheter. Asked when the second season might stream on Disney+, Skarsgård said, “I do not know when they will start broadcasting it. It will take some time so that it does not take too long between season one and season two.”

Disney-Lucasfilm has not yet announced Andor Season 2. The Star Wars studio behind The Book of Boba Fett is expected to premiere limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, the premiere season of Andor, and the anticipated third season of The Mandalorian this year on Disney+.

Skarsgård, whose role remains under wraps, joins Luna and a cast that includes Adria Arjona (Morbius), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Denise Gough (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt), Kyle Soller (Poldark), and Robert Emms (Chernobyl) in undisclosed roles. Genevieve O’Reilly and Forest Whitaker will reprise their Rogue One roles as Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera, respectively; Ben Mendelsohn, who portrayed Imperial Director Orson Krennic, is rumored to return.

Confirmed by Lucasfilm President and producer Kathleen Kennedy to consist of 12 episodes, it’s unclear if Andor’s dozen episodes will be split into two six-episode seasons. Disney+ ordered eight episodes for both seasons of The Mandalorian and another seven for the first season of spinoff Boba Fett.

Andor is “basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One,” Luna previously said of the prequel series on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “The story of the character before [his death]. I can spoil the ending I guess! It’s nice to go into a story you already know the ending…. Now you can take the nuances and the layers. I think it’s fun to do something that isn’t just about getting to the end. It’s about delaying that.”Star Wars: Andor premieres later this year on Disney+.

