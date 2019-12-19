Star Wars: Anthony Daniels Celebrates 45 Years of C-3PO

✖

2022 will mark 45 years since the original Star Wars was released in theatres, which means this year marks 45 years since the movie went into production. The George Lucas film ended up launching one of the most famous franchises in the world and many people from the original film are still involved with the wide world of Star Wars today. One actor who has been consistently playing the same role for over four decades is Anthony Daniels, the man known best as C-3PO. Yesterday, Daniels took to Instagram to celebrate 45 years since his character first spoke.

"Page 28, exactly 45 years ago, C-3PO spoke for the first time. Something about moisture vaporators.

I know. I was there," Daniels wrote. You can check out the photo of him with his Star Wars script below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Daniels Official (@anthonydanielsofficial)

Back in November, Daniels spoke with ComicBook.com about the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and we asked if he's hoping to appear in any of the live-action Disney+ series. "I would like to appear in all of them," Daniels shared. "In all the new shows, I would like to appear in The Mandalorian... Dave Filoni should be listening to us now."

In another chat with CinemaBlend, Daniels also revealed that he has no plans to retire from the role. "No, I'm never going to retire," Daniels said bluntly. "They're going to have to throw me out the door... Life is not over, the films, maybe taking a back seat for 3PO, for a very very long time, I would think. But there's all sorts of other media, particularly now with digital formats, that I'm so happy, and grateful and proud to be part of."

Daniels was last seen playing C-3PO on the big screen in 2019 when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released. Before the movie hit theatres, he talked about his emotional last day on set.

"It was difficult not to tear up a bit,” Daniels revealed. “Partly because J.J. [Abrams] said some really nice things and all the crew were listening and watching. I have to admit it was an emotional moment, but I knew it was coming. It wasn’t even a scene in which I said anything. For once, Threepio was in a scene without butting in. But I felt it’s such a terrific movie that I thought it was okay to say goodbye. I feel satisfied with this one. I have something to be proud of that, you know, as I say goodbye.”

You can catch Daniels as C-3PO in all of the Star Wars films on Disney+.