Star Wars: Fans Make Low-Budget Remake of ‘Attack of the Clones’ Because Why Not?

Years after the original Star Wars trilogy first premiered in theaters, series creator George Lucas would not stop tinkering with his classic movies and made a bunch of different changes, resulting in the Special Editions.

In the same spirit, a group of fans known as the Knights of Renesmee have decided to make their own Special Editions of the prequels. Only instead of tinkering with effects and adding CG musical numbers, they’re doing low-budget shot for shot remakes.

The group just released a trailer for their latest project, a “de-make” of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, including all of the campy dialogue that you know and love but with toy lightsabers, crude costumes, and even worse special effects.

Check out the trailer above to see the fan film in all of its low budget glory. The beginning sets the stage for the romance between Padme Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, including the all of the frolicking and levitating fruit your heart can handle. Jocasta, the custodian of the Jedi archives, also makes an appearance, slapping the crap out of Obi-Wan Kenobi. And then there’s Dex; sweet, lovable, four-armed Dex.

It’s kind of amazing that a project like this hasn’t been undertaken before, but considering how exhausting it must be to undertake a shot-for-shot remake of two-hour movies we’re not exactly surprised.

This is the second film in the Knights of Renesmee’s project to remake the prequels. They started the series with Revenge of the Sith, which released on YouTube last summer. You can watch that film in its entirety on their YouTube channel in case you want to hype yourself up for Attack of the Clones.

There’s something oddly charming about these remakes, not to mention inspiring. For all those people who are hating on The Last Jedi and signing petitions for Disney to remake the movie, maybe this will inspire you to make your own version? After all, anything is possible in a world of pure imagination.

The Knights of Renesmee did not announce when the project would be released, though the end of the trailer does give some small indication: “Soon.”