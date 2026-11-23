In May 1980, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back flew into theaters to great excitement. The second film in what would become the original trilogy, many viewers were left with questions after one strange scene. As the Empire began to overpower the Rebel Alliance, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) went to Dagobah to train with Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz) after the spirit of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alecc Guinness) told him to. Yoda, elderly and in hiding on Dagobah, reluctantly accepted him as his apprentice. Yoda trained Luke to master the light side of the Force and avoid turning to the dark side like his father, Jedi Anakin Skywalker turned Dark Lord of the Sith Darth Vader.

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As part of his training, Luke was sent into a cave. While inside the cave, Darth Vader appeared. The two engaged in a brief battle, and it ended with Luke killing Darth Vader by removing his head with his lightsaber, which then tumbled to the ground. The face of the helmet broke away to reveal Luke’s face. Obviously, none of this was real. But what could have caused this strange vision within the cave? That question was finally answered in 2020, 40 years later.

The Cave of Evil

On November 10, 2020, From a Certain View: The Empire Strikes Back was published by Del Rey as part of the iconic film’s 40th anniversary celebration. The book, which is part of a series expanding on all three films in the original trilogy for their 40th anniversaries, contains a set of 40 anthologies set during the time period of The Empire Strikes Back. Canon to the film, each story was written by a different author and recreated an iconic scene from the film. But this time, those scenes were shown from the perspective of a supporting character. One told the story of a naturalist caring for tauntauns on the icy planet Hoth. Another told the story of the tauntaun that was cut open to keep Luke warm.

The short story “Vergence” by Tracy Deonn told the story of the Cave of Evil, also known as the dark-side cave. The cave was a vergence, a naturally occurring area of Force energy. These areas give Force-sensitive individuals greater interaction with the phenomena and can even cause visions. The Cave of Evil was fueled by the dark side of the Force, which led to anyone who entered seeing visions of their greatest fears. Miraculously, it somehow developed somewhat of a consciousness as well. In an effort to learn the path to eternal consciousness, Yoda entered the cave and was confronted with visions of what would later become Order 66. While in exile on Dagobah, Yoda would regularly visit the cave to confront his fears. His light side powers also helped balance out the cave’s dark side powers, preventing its influence from spreading throughout the planet. Before Luke arrived, Yoda went into the cave one last time to face his guilt and fear of failure, readying himself for the task ahead.

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The End of the Evil

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Part of the story tells the origins of the cave and Yoda’s connection to it. Another part reveals its fate. After Yoda died and became one with the Force in Return of the Jedi, there was nothing left to balance the dark forces oozing from the Cave of Evil. It was able to expand its influence across the entire planet of Dagobah. Many years later, Luke Skywalker’s nephew Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and his master Snoke (Andy Serkis) traveled to the swamp planet. Entering the cave, he experienced visions of Luke, along with his parents, Princess Leia and Han Solo.

He was able to kill the vision of Luke, but not his parents. To cover up the fact that he couldn’t do so and hide what would be perceived as a weakness, he destroyed the Cave of Evil. Snoke was unhappy with him for doing so, as he had hoped to bring other apprentices there to test them, but Kylo Ren assured him he would never need another apprentice. But this would prove a blessing for the rest of Dagobah, as they were finally free from the influence of the Cave of Evil.

What do you think of the Cave of Evil’s origin story? Let us know in the comments.