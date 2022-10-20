Star Wars Black Series Darth Vader Electronic Helmet Is On Sale For Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Need a last minute Halloween costume? The fully wearable Black Series Darth Vader helmet that was released for Star Wars Day this past May will fit the bill and then some. It's an updated sculpt with highly detailed individual collar, mask, and hood pieces that connect magnetically. It also features sound FX like Vader's iconic breathing. To top it all off, you can grab one here on Amazon for $98.99 after clipping a $33 coupon, which is 25% off the list price and an all-time low.

Note that the Amazon coupon won't last long, so take advantage of the deal while you can. As noted, the helmet was revealed for Star Wars Day as part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series premier on Disney+ The official description reads:

"Obi-Wan Kenobi is set years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader. Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with premium roleplay items from Star Wars The Black Series! This roleplay item with premium deco, realistic detail, and series-inspired design is a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection. Featuring iconic ventilation sounds, updated sculpt, and magnetic multi-piece assembly, fans can imagine what it was like for Darth Vader to suit up for galactic action!"

