‘Star Wars’ Blu-ray Trilogies Get a Monster Cyber Monday Deal

If you or someone you are shopping for this holiday season doesn't already own the first six Star Wars films on Blu-ray, then we have some very good news for you.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

For a limited time you can get the Star Wars: Trilogy - Episodes IV-VI Blu-ray set for only $19.99 on Amazon. That's a whopping 47% off the list price. If you want to own the prequels to complete the collection, you can get Episodes I-III right here for $19.99, which is 43% off the list price. UPDATE: The price of the prequel set went back up just as they were selling out. It may or may not return once stock is replenished. The $20 price tag is the lowest that Amazon has ever offered for these Star Wars Blu-ray sets, so there's never been a better time to pick them up.

While you're at it, you might want to take this opportunity to add The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit extended edition trilogies to your shopping cart because both of these Blu-ray sets are also at all-time low prices today only.