Star Wars: Boba Fett Actor Retiring From Conventions

As reports emerge about a possible Boba Fett-focused film being developed at Lucasfilm, the actor who originally played the character in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi is leaving the character behind. Jeremy Bulloch announced that he will no longer be attending conventions in support of the role.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to stop attending conventions and hang up the Fett helmet,” the actor shared in an official statement. “It has not been an easy decision to make. In 1979 I was called onto the set of Empire Strikes Back to play Boba Fett, and since that day it has changed the entire direction of my life in such a wonderful way. It has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to inspire so many generations of Star Wars fans. I have had over 20 years of travelling with my wife Maureen to some amazing countries and have met so many wonderful fans. Thank you all so much and we will miss you all.

“‘May the Force be with you always.’”

While this news comes as a disappointment to fans, the actor will still be signing memorabilia through his website, despite no longer attending conventions for in-person encounters.

Bulloch isn’t the only actor from the original trilogy to have recently left the convention circuit behind, with last year seeing the retirement from convention appearances by David Prowse, the man who gave Darth Vader his intimidating physicality.

What makes Bulloch’s retirement surprising is that Fett is arguably enjoying more popularity than ever, thanks to the reports about the potential spin-off film focusing on the bounty hunter.

Earlier this year, Logan writer/director James Mangold was reported to be developing the adventure for Lucasfilm, a project which had been gestating ever since Disney purchased the studio in 2012. These reports surfaced prior to the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, though that film’s financial and critical disappointment may have dashed hopes for the project coming to fruition.

In the aftermath of Lucasfilm’s latest adventure, rumors emerged that it was putting a hold on moving forward with any film that hadn’t been previously announced, only for the studio to then refute those claims.

The fate of the standalone adventure is currently unknown.

