Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’s Temuera Morrison Addresses Possible Mando Cameo

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney+ on December 29th, and Star Wars fans are ready for The Mandalorian spinoff. The story of Book of Boba Fett will see the titular Bounty Hunter (played by Temuera Morrison) come to take control of Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire, starting with the slug’s palace on Tatooine. With Boba and his lieutenant Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) shaking up the (dis)order of the Star Wars underworld, there are inevitably going to be more ne’er-do-wells who pop up out of the woodwork.

So could The Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, make a cameo appearance in The Book of Boba Fett?

Temuera Morrison wouldn’t give up any firm details during his interview with Total Film Magazine, but as always, saying nothing could be the same as saying everything…

“I can’t say anything,” Morrison said (with a noted grin). “But we have some wonderful, colourful things to look forward to. I don’t want to say too much about it because we’re all going to go on this journey together. And every little bit of information is pretty precious now.”

The Star Wars Prequels and Aquaman actor is too much of a veteran by now to let anything slip – but just by saying there will be “wonderful, colourful things” for fans to look forward to, Morrison is nonetheless sending up a signal flair of sorts. The premise and time period of The Book of Boba Fett leaves a lot of room for so many potentially big surprise characters to show up in the series – and after The Mandalorian season 2 finale brought back Mark Hamill as a young Luke Skywalker, really nothing is off the table.

With that in mind, getting Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin to appear in The Book of Boba Fett may only be small potatoes. The Book of Boba Fett could go so far as to bring in heavy-hitters like Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian for return appearances – as they are all certainly the types of characters that would be affected by Boba Fett’s move to take over the underworld.

Outside of those big mainstream cameos, there are a few big characters outside the live-action Star Wars projects that have been maneuvered into place as possible tie-ins with The Book of Boba Fett. That includes Lady Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) the new head of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, and “Omega,” the female natural clone of Jango Fett, who was trained by an elite clone soldier unit (The Bad Batch) after the fall of the Republic.

The Book of Boba Fett will start streaming on Disney+ on December 29th.