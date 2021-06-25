Star Wars to Introduce Brand-New Bounty Hunter

✖

When the comic book series Star Wars: Bounty Hunters debuted last year, it brought together iconic mercenaries from all corners of the galaxy far, far away, but the upcoming Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: Jabba the Hutt series is set to debut an all-new bounty hunter, with StarWars.com detailing how Deva Lompop is so skilled, she was handpicked by Jabba to complete a seemingly impossible mission. With the "War of the Bounty Hunters" crossover event having only recently kicked off, we're sure that Deva's involvement in the pursuit of Boba Fett and Han Solo frozen in carbonite will add a compelling component to the storyline. Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: Jabba the Hutt #1 hits shelves on July 21st.

The upcoming issue is described, "JABBA NEVER FORGIVES! JABBA NEVER FORGETS! JABBA THE HUTT is one of the most powerful and ruthless gangsters in the galaxy—and BOBA FETT, his most trusted bounty hunter, has failed him. How will Jabba deal with betrayal? VIOLENTLY. And what does this have to do with a bounty hunter with ties to the HIGH REPUBLIC? Justina Ireland and Luca Pizzari’s hutt-sized spectacular is the first of four action-packed 'War of the Bounty Hunters' tie-ins about the criminal underworld’s most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best Star Wars writers and illustrators in the galaxy."

The new bounty hunter was co-created by Justina Ireland and artist Iban Coello.

“Deva was the product of my absolute love of feathered lizards and badass women,” Ireland detailed to StarWars.com. “There is definitely something awesome about getting a chance to bring a High Republic character to the War of the Bounty Hunters, and for High Republic fans they should watch for Deva in upcoming works.”

Coella added, “When I was designing the costume for Deva, I tried to honor all the ideas Justina had for the character when making her come to life. She was very clear about the image that the character had and it was very easy for me to work on that direction.”

StarWars.com also notes that Deva will appear in every War of the Bounty Hunters one-shot, helping create continuity across the sprawling event, which is set to run until October.

