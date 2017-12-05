‘Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher Had A Box Of Booty-O’s In Her Kitchen

It’s hard to believe Carrie Fisher passed away a year ago, but her sense of humor lives on in some very unexpected ways.

The latest example of this surfaced in a recent auction that featured items displayed in her kitchen window. That included a variety of novelty items, including Vigor and Omo cleanser boxes, Strength, Light, and Truth spray bottles, and glass art slides. The most notable item though is a box in the left-hand corner, which is a big box of Booty-O’s (via UPROXX).

For those unaware, Booty-O’s is the cereal of WWE superstar Tag Team The New Day, all part of their odd but amazing Unicorn powered gimmick. The three superstars love to promote their make-believe cereal, and it turns out Fisher was a fan of their hilarious antics.

It is also notable that the box of Booty-O’s did not make the official description of the collection. Whether that was just an oversight or a genuine “what the hell” moment by the writer of the description is unknown, but it’s hilarious nonetheless.

The entire collection ended up going for $300 to $500 dollars, which would definitely make The New Day proud.

The New Day consists of WWE superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston, who all experienced moderate success as solo performers but truly excelled when they launched The New Day. The New Day officially debuted in the ring on November 28, 2014, and though it took them awhile to click with the fans, it did eventually happen, and they’ve dominated WWE TV ever since.

As for Fisher, fans will see her once more on screen as part of director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson got to know Fisher during the pre-production process.

“I’d go to her house, we’d sit on her bed for hours and just go through the script and just have this stream of consciousness, ad lib sessions,” Johnson said. “There would be a four word line of dialogue that would be the distillation of all of that that would be like, ‘Brilliant!’”

Fans can see Fisher in her final performance as Princess Leia when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.