Star Wars Celebration Announces More Guests, Including Voices of Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano

As fans continue to speculate about what could be revealed at Star Wars Celebration, StarWars.com has announced that actors like Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano, and Daniel Logan, voice of Boba Fett, would be attending the event.

Eckstein debuted as Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, reprising her role as the Jedi in Star Wars Rebels. Eckstein also created Her Universe, the go-to source for both Star Wars and Marvel apparel. Logan first appeared as a young Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, going on to provide the voice of the older bounty hunter when he appeared in the animated series.

With The Clone Wars‘ final season debuting later this year on Disney’s streaming service Disney+, it makes sense that the performers would be attending, possibly due to audiences getting a sneak peek at the final episodes. StarWars.com also revealed a handful of other members of the saga who will be attending.

The site confirmed attendees “Jett Lucas, who played Padawan Zett Jukassa in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith; Ken Leung, who portrayed Admiral Statura in Star Wars: The Force Awakens; Katy Kartwheel, an actor and circus performer who played HURID-327 in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and was a creature performer in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story, including the body of Rio; and finally, John Ratzenberger, who is known the beloved Cliff in Cheers and can be seen as Major Derlin in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

It had previously been revealed that, from Star Wars Resistance, actors Christopher Sean (KazudaXiono), Suzie McGrath (Tam Ryvora), and Scott Lawrence (Jarek Yeager) will all be appearing at Celebration. James Arnold Taylor, who has voiced Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and has voiced characters in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi will also be attending.

Janina Gavankar’s Iden Versio in Battlefront II quickly became a fan-favorite character, as she showed a more treacherous and human side of the Empire, who will be in attendance at the event. Lucasfilm veteran Matthew Wood, who has voiced countless characters across the entire saga, will be attending the convention.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars Celebration before it kicks off on April 11th.

