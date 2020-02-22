Star Wars: The Clone Wars Gets the Mauldalorian to Trend With Darth Maul’s Mandalorian Connection

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premiered on Friday. Disney debuted some official Clone Wars twitter emoji to celebrate. One that went under the radar at first celebrates a connection between The Clone Wars, Darth Maul, and Mandalorians. Using the #TheMauldalorian hashtag on Twitter brings up an emoji of a Mandalorian armor helmet with red paint and spikes that make the helmet resemble Darth Maul. This is the helmet of the Mandalorian Super Commandos like Gar Saxon that served Darth Maul when he took control of the Mandalorian Empire during The Clone War (seen below, behind Maul on the cover to Star Wars: Darth Maul — Son of Dathomir). During this time, Maul also wielded the Darksaber, which resurfaced in the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

These commandos served Maul during the height of his power. Having returned from the dead with the help of his brother, Savage Opress, Maul formed the criminal syndicate called the Shadow Collective. He used his power to take control of Mandalore. He and his brother continued their reign of terror until he was stopped by his former master, Darth Sidious. Maul later reemerged in Star Wars Rebels. Ezra Bridger claimed the Darksaber and returned it to the Mandalorians, though it was later lost to Moff Gideon. Maul went on to challenge Obi-Wan Kenobi while the Jedi was in exile on Tatooine. Obi-Wan gave Maul a swift end.

Maul and his “Mauldalorians” don’t appear in the premiere episode of The Clone Wars‘ final season, “The Bad Batch.” However, the episode is excellent, as you can tell by ComicBook.com’s 5-out-of-5 review: “If you’re already a fan of The Clone Wars, this initial return suggests a finale that fulfills the promise of everything that’s come before. It’s beautiful, action-packed, and rich in themes and emotion. If you’re new to the series, give these episodes a shot. They’re a fine taste of what you’ve been missing.”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debut Fridays on Disney+. The Mandalorian returns for its second season in October. Here’s what some fans are saying about “The Mauldalorian.”

