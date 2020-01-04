Star Wars Fans Are Flipping Out That New Clone Wars Is Coming

2020 is here and there’s been so much Star Wars content in the last few months that it’s hard to keep track of it all. Now, fans of the franchise are freaking out that there’s new Star Wars: The Clone Wars on the way. February 17th is the big day and people are absolutely stoke on Twitter and other social media. One of the big positives of Disney+ is the potential for some of these older titles to get the continuations that fans have been clamoring for. Oh My Disney has posted some video about the return and the Internet took that torch and ran with it. If that wasn’t enough First Order Transmissions reported that Star Wars Rebels was due for a continuation as well this year. So, if you love animated Star Wars, your cup runneth over in a big way. Dave Filoni will be involved but might not be in the driver’s seat in the same way he used to be. Even so, this is huge news for the fans of these shows and for the development of the Star Wars universe going forward.

Filoni was adamant in past comments that it would be hard to give up on the characters that he had spent so much time with. His role within the Star Wars universe has changed a little bit, but he must be thrilled with some of his most popular creations getting some more shine during The Rise of Skywalker. He told Comicbook.com how he felt about other storytellers getting a crack at crafting adventures with Ahsoka and Sabine.

“That would be hard. That would be, to be honest. That’d be really hard for me to do at this point, just because I’ve been a part of it for so long. Since, especially, Ahsoka’s beginning,” Filoni mentioned. “I can’t imagine not being involved in some way with what would happen to her. Or Sabine, for that matter.”

As The Mandalorian shows, there are still some pockets of time that are completely blank in the Star Wars timeline. Star Wars Resistance looks to fill in some of those gaps and fans were hoping to see even more familiar faces. Filoni had this to say about fan favorites popping up in shows going forward.

“I feel a responsibility to know and start to figure out what that story is because the fans seem really interested in it, as I’m interested in it,” the producer said. “Whether it actually ever happens, I don’t know yet, but I still think about it anyway. I think of all kinds stories, and some of them happen and find their way into a release, and some don’t.”

Check out the fan reaction down below:

