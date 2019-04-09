New ‘Star Wars’ Comic Creative Team Possibly Confirmed

Following the release of Star Wars in 1977, fans quickly expressed their interest in seeing the continued adventures of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo, leading Marvel Comics‘ Star Wars series to become immensely popular. When Disney, who owns Marvel, purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, it led to the launch of a new Star Wars comic, which is currently being written by Kieron Gillen. The writer revealed earlier this year that his time writing the galaxy far, far away was to conclude this year and, while Marvel has yet to confirm who will be taking over the series, a listing on Amazon might confirm that the new creative team on the series will be Greg Pak and Phil Noto.

An Amazon listing for the 12th volume of the Star Wars series, which will reportedly hit shelves on November 19th, revealed not only the potential creative team, but also a description of the arc.

The arc description reads, “Darth Vader is on the hunt for Luke Skywalker! Thousands of remote probes are sent into the far reaches of space looking for the Rebel Alliance. But the rebels send out desperate, heroic missions to lead them astray. Chewie and C-3PO lure a drone to a planet with an unstable core but learn of a secret droid civilization. With Star Destroyers and Darth Vader approaching, they must now protect these newfound droids. Luke Skywalker undertakes a mission to lead a drone away from a rebel refueling station but runs into theForce-sensitive human Bendoh. With Luke training to be a Jedi, will Bendoh be a valuable teacher or a simple grifter? Then, Han Solo and Princess Leia plan to use a drone to take down a local crime boss, but things get complicated when they run into Leia’s ex! What could possibly go wrong?!”

With Darth Vader having been absent from the series in recent arcs, this possible plotline is sure to excite fans of the Sith Lord.

Gillen has been involved in various Star Wars titles since 2015, starting with his run on Darth Vader, writing 25 issues. Gillen also helped create an all-new character, Doctor Aphra, with the writer scripting the initial 20 issues of her debut series. Gillen took over the proper Star Wars series back in November of 2017, with his final issue putting his tenure at nearly 30 installments.

At this week’s Star Wars Celebration, Marvel Comics will be hosting a panel about the franchise’s future, which could see confirmation of the above information. Stay tuned for details.

