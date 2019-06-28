Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Daisy Ridley Confirms She “Can’t Imagine” Returning to the Franchise

Daisy Ridley debuted in the Star Wars saga back in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with her Rey becoming the surprising burgeoning Jedi who used her abilities with the Force to confront Kylo Ren. Rey’s journey and the entire Skywalker Saga is set to conclude with the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, yet with her not being a Skywalker, fans have been wondering if we could see her character in a future film. The actress previously revealed that she won’t be involved with the announced films and also can’t grasp the idea of returning to the franchise, given how well the new film concludes Rey’s journey.

“I can’t actually imagine it right now,” Ridley shared with Vulture when asked about returning to the franchise. “The ending to Rise of Skywalker … it’s very satisfying. It felt like an end. I don’t know what’ll happen in however many years. There are so many characters in the Star Wars world who’ve never been explored. There’s so much for the filmmakers to work on. So right now, I don’t think so. But who could say, really? An opportunity might present itself. I love how the movie hasn’t come out and people are like, ‘What about going forward?’ Right now, it feels like a really nice full stop on the Skywalker series.”

Prior to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm confirmed that writer/director Rian Johnson would be developing a new trilogy of films, the first of which he would direct. Last year, the studio confirmed that Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would develop a series of films once their work on the HBO show concluded. Details about both endeavors have been kept closely under wraps, leading to wild speculation on the part of fans.

These recent comments from Ridley echo her initial comments about knowing she wouldn’t be part of the next films to go into production.

“I mean, I can say I’m not in the next trilogy,” Ridley shared with BuzzFeed when asked if she would be involved. “No. I think, ’cause Rian always said…if it’s the Rian one…or it’s the guys that did Game of Thrones. I’m not sure. Whichever one it was, they always said it was going to be a separate story. So I’m not. No.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th. The next Star Wars film will land in theaters in December of 2022.

