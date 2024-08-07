Star Wars Dark Side Funko Pops Add a Controversial Darth Vader First Appearance Figure

Darth Vader First Appearance Dark Side Funko Pop

Funko is adding to their Star Wars Dark Side collection with a Pop figure that’s inspired by Anakin Skywalker riding a droid over the lava river on Mustafar during his duel with Obi-Wan in Revenge of the Sith. They’re calling it “Darth Vader First Appearance”, but is it? Was it the moment that Palpatine names him as Darth Vader? When got the yellow Sith eyes? Discuss.

At any rate, it’s a cool-looking Star Wars Funko Pop with a controversial title, which makes it a must-have for your collection. Pre-orders will officially be available starting today, August 7th at 9am PT / 12pm ET, though they went live early here on Amazon and should be available here on Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+) at launch time. Previously released Pop figures in the Dark Side collection can be found below. You can check out more Funko Pop releases for this week right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars Dark Side Funko Pops

Funko’s first wave of Dark Side Funko Pop includes a glow-in-the-dark Darth Maul Hologram Specialty Series exclusive. But that’s not all! There are bronzed figures, Deluxe Pops like Kylo Ren with Darth Vader’s helmet and Darth Vader on the throne, and more.

What Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew About?

You can read the official synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew here: “When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

The series was inspired by coming-of-age Amblin movies like The Goonies, and it’s “a story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy,” Watts previously explained, add that “the story of their journey trying to find their way home.”

Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) plays the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). During their journey, they’ll meet the new Nick Frost-voiced droid SM 33, described by Watts as “a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts on Disney+ on Tuesday, December 3rd.