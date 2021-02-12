Darth Maul Actor Might Be Teasing More Star Wars Action in His Future

✖

Ray Park last appeared in the Star Wars franchise with a tease at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story, but a recent post from the actor has fans wondering if a return to the franchise could be in his future or if he's merely sharing an old picture from his time in the saga. The actor did include a Solo hashtag, seemingly implying that's where the photo came from, though a reference to Dathomir has some fans hoping he's hinting at a return to the galaxy far, far away. Adding more complications to the matter is that the announced live-action Star Wars projects largely take place after the timing of Maul's death in Star Wars Rebels.

"Meet me on Dathomir! SITH LIFE!" Park captioned the photo.

It's no real secret in the Star Wars community that Park's appearance in Solo wasn't necessarily intended to be a one-off appearance, as that film's writers have teased how Maul and his crime syndicate were set to be a bigger part of hopeful sequels. When that film fell short of financial expectations, sequel plans were seemingly scrapped, which included the likely return of Park.

While many live-action Star Wars projects currently being developed take place after Maul's death, there is also the series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is expected to start shooting in Los Angeles this spring. Given the complicated connection between the characters, first seen in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and continued in animated projects, it's possible that Park could appear in that series. That project is confirmed to take place between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, though the specific timeline hasn't been revealed, so it's entirely possible Maul could appear in that series.

Additionally, with reports about Obi-Wan Kenobi claiming that it won't entirely be a linear narrative and will feature flashbacks, this could make Maul's return even more likely.

Despite having to wait for a live-action appearance of Maul, Park was involved in his appearances in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as the actor gave a motion-capture performance that was then translated into the series. One thing that's clear about Park is that he's as invested in the character as fans are and seems just as excited to give the character more adventures.

