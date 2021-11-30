Darth Vader Prepares to Battle Solo’s Crimson Dawn In New Star Wars Preview

As the War of the Bounty Hunters draws to a close, new battle lines are drawn in the Star Wars galaxy, and Darth Vader is ready to cross them all. Marvel Comics released a preview for Star Wars: Darth Vader #18, The Star Wars crossover event War of the Bounty Hunters shocked Star Wars fans by bringing Qi’ra, Han Solo’s old flame, back into the mix. Now the Crimson Dawn is making a power play for control of the galaxy, going toe-to-toe with the Empire. Darth Vader isn’t having any of it. Little does he know that his right-hand man in this endeavor is a Crimson Dawn spy.

The new preview shows Vader recounting the events of the series so far, and preparing for war. Take a look below.

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Aaron Kuder

RED REVENGE!

• LADY QI’RA not only insulted the EMPIRE but challenged it, too. In the end DARTH VADER showed her criminal organization the Empire is not to be toyed with.

• But now fearful whispers echo in every corner of the Empire – Darth Vader is on the hunt, searching for anyone with any connection to the criminal organization known as Crimson Dawn.

• How deep has Crimson Dawn infiltrated and is it worth the wrath of Vader?

RATED T

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

