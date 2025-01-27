Star Wars Darth Vader Tamagotchi Always Ends In Failure

Bandai Namco’s Star Wars R2-D2 and Grogu Tamagotchi releases were hugely successful, and the third installment arrives today as part of Disney / Lucasfilm’s Power the Force campaign for 2025. However, don’t get your hopes up about turning Anakin Skywalker from the Dark Side with your legendary Tamagotchi parenting skills. Regardless of how well you take care of your virtual Anakin, he will eventually become Darth Vader. You can only influence his path to the Dark Side.

Apparently, how you take care of Anakin will determine which of the 10 available characters you unlock. You can also train with a Lightsaber to become stronger in the Force. Like the Grogu Tamagotchi before it, the Darth Vader version comes with a removable silicone case – in this version one that’s styled like his iconic helmet. As you’ll see in the feature list below, the Tamagotchi also comes with 5 mini-games and 12 scenes from the Star Wars franchise. Pre-orders are available now here at Entertainment Earth and are expected to be available at some point here on Amazon priced at $29.99 / $30.99. Look for it to arrive on your doorstep in March or April depending on the retailer.

Train with the Lightsaber or duel with an enemy. See 12 special scenes from the Star Wars franchise periodically appear on the screen.

At night your character will go to sleep, or Darth Vader will rest in his meditation chamber.

Play 5 Mini Games: The LETTER CATCH: “STAR WARS”, LIGHTSABER TRAINING, TRENCH RUN, DUEL OBI-WAN KENOBI, and BATTLE WITH LUKE SKYWALKER Mini Games

In addition to the Darth Vader Tamagotchi, Week #1 of the Star Wars Power the Force campaign also saw the debut of new retro Funko Pops, the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Driver (#75429), and the Rebel Starfighter watch boxed set from Citizen ($475). You can keep up with all of the new releases for the Power the Force promotion here at Comicbook!