Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Tamagotchi Is Shipping Now

Following the huge success of the Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi, Bandai Namco unveiled a Grogu edition of the classic virtual pet toy back in September, and the standard version launched here on Amazon ($19.99) in January. However, the Grogu using the Force version is quite tempting thanks to the fact that it comes with a super adorable silicone case. It began shipping on February 1st, and you can still grab one right here on Amazon for $27.99.

With this new Star Wars Tamagotchi, you'll take over Grogu caregiving duties from Din Djarin and Luke Skywalker. According to the description, you'll "take care of Grogu to change into one of 12 different appearances". To keep Grogu healthy and happy, you'll feed him Squid Chowder and Macaron cookies. Be warned though – if feed Grogu too much Squid Chowder, "the Squid will jump on him". But will he vomit if you give him too many Macaron cookies? You'll have to buy one to find out. Just keep in mind that failure to take proper care of Grogu could result in a Dark Trooper taking him away.

When you're not feeding the Grogu Tamagotchi, you can enjoy visits from "special guests" every hour. There are also mini games to enjoy "including one that changes depending on your play pattern with 10 possible options".

What Is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau has given us the best tease about what The Mandalorian Season 3 will bring – which seems to be nothing less than a civil war for the future of the planet Mandalore:

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1st, only on Disney+.