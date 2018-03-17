This ‘Star Wars’ Darth Vader Stovetop Tea Kettle Looks Like High Design

At first glance, you would be forgiven for thinking that this stovetop tea kettle was a super expensive model, with a fancy contemporary design and built-in Bluetooth capability or some such nonsense. Nope – Star Wars! Darth Vader to be more specific – and you can grab it on Amazon for $49.99. From the official description:

“The Darth Vader stovetop kettle lets you have your coffee and drink it too! Made from sturdy stainless steel construction the Lord Vader kettle will make a striking addition to your stovetop! Grab the lightsaber handle and enjoy your favorite beverage! Made of high quality food grade stainless steel metal coated with matte enamel finish for a thick, tough body resistant to rust, scratches and dents; With pleasant audible whistle sound to alert you when water reaches boil point and is temperature ready for tea time. It is designed to fit on ALL kinds of cooktops: gas, electric, high-tech and Induction. 1.7 liter capacity.”

If you ask us, the Darth Vader tea kettle would pair perfectly with this Darth Vader teapot set. It’s available to order here for $59.99. If you want to take the Star Wars theme even further, Adagio has a collection of Star Wars-themed loose tea blends that you’ll definitely want to check out. The full list of official details for the teapot set are as follows:

Product Specifications:

• Star Wars Darth Vader Teapot Set

• Officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• Perfect for those who like black tea or dark and smoky blends

• A teapot + 2 saucers + 2 mugs + a sugar jar, all Vader-themed

• Capacity: 20 oz. teapot, 6 oz. mugs, 1 cup sugar jar

• Materials: Ceramic

• Care Instructions: Hand wash only. Do not put directly on the stove. Not dishwasher safe. Not microwave safe.

• Imported

Dimensions:

• Teapot – 9″ wide x 5 1/2″ tall x 6″ deep

• Tea Cups – 3 3/4″ diameter x 2 1/4″ tall

• Saucers – 6″ diameter

• Sugar Jar – 3 1/4″ square x 3″ tall

