Star Wars: Diego Luna Jokes About Demanding to Touch Jabba in New Live-Action Series

After Lucasfilm announced Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story would be the focus of an all-new live-action TV series, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the actor would finally get to touch Jabba the Hutt. When confronted with the possibility, Luna joked that it was one of his demands to sign on for the program.

I just asked Diego Luna the question on everyone’s lips: Will he get to touch Jabba on his new STAR WARS series? “I’m gonna put it in my contract,” he replied. pic.twitter.com/xkyRgwVRWf — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 19, 2018

New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan posed the question to Luna at the Governors Awards about if he’ll get to touch Jabba, with Luna joking, “I’m gonna put it in my contract.”

Jokes about Jabba the Hutt have followed Luna around since the debut of Rogue One, as he would regularly explain how desperately he wanted to know what the texture of the crime lord’s skin felt like during multiple interviews. With the press circuit often being redundant, Luna would regularly fall back on referencing wanting to touch Jabba, with the absurdity of such comments always spreading across the internet.

Despite this being a funny punchline, Luna set the record straight last week about making Jabba comments that regularly come back to haunt him.

“No, no, no. I guess my life will change the day I get to find out what the texture of Jabba’s skin [is like] [laughs],” the actor shared with Collider when asked if he’ll get to touch Jabba this time around. “One thing you say on one day in the middle of 150 interviews suddenly haunts you for the rest of your life. It’s incredible the amount of sh-t I get for that, I love it. I love it … but I still want to touch Jabba the Hutt.”

With this new series set before the events of Rogue One, it’s still possible Luna’s character could collide with Jabba, though he currently seems to be in the dark about the show’s plot.

“Very recently [I signed on], that’s why I know very little,” Luna admitted. “I’m thrilled, I’m happy; it’s a dream come true to go back to that universe. I grew up watching those films and now I’m sharing that with my kids, so I’m very happy.”

The new series is set to head into production next year and could potentially debut on Disney+ in 2020.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!