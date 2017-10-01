‘Star Wars’ Actor Almost Turned The Job Down

While most fans can only dream of being involved in the Star Wars universe, being in a movie can be a daunting prospect for many actors. An actor from the sequel trilogy revealed that he nearly turned the job down.

Domhnall Gleeson, who plays General Hux in the new film, was speaking with Radio Times when he opened up about his trepidations for taking the role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Why would I have thought of saying no?” said Gleeson, who asked for time to make a decision. “Fame is the end goal for a lot of people but it is not mine. I worried that the accompanying fame would get in the way of how I live my life.”

Gleeson admitted that his life changed a little bit after Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiered in theaters.

“It got a little crazy for a couple of months – for a while, going out and having a drink with my friends was difficult, and then it died down,” Gleeson said.

With Gleeson reprising the role of Hux in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, due for release at the end of the year, life is going to get crazy once again.

The actor is no stranger to appearing in big blockbusters; he played Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter series of films. And he’s also appearing in other major movies releasing this year such as Goodbye, Christopher Robin, mother!, and American Made.

Gleeson burst onto the scene as a leading man in Ex Machina by Alex Garland, also starring Alicia Vikander and Oscar Isaac. Though he only had a minor part in the seventh Star Wars film, he’s set to take on a bigger role in the franchise moving forward.

The actor recently spoke about making Star Wars: The Last Jedi, revealing that the script for Episode VIII was so shocking that he needed to have a conversation with director Rian Johnson to discuss what was happening on the screen.

It sounds like this movie is shaping up to be an epic installment, and Gleeson might need to find a new hiding place when it comes out.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres December 15.