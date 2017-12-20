The Amazing ‘Star Wars’ Droid Inventor Kit Just Got a Last-Minute Deal

The LittleBits Droid Inventor Kit is one of the hottest Star Wars toys of the year, and it got a discount just in the nick of time! If you're looking for a fun, educational gift for Christmas, this is it. It's available to order on Amazon now for $79, which is 21% off - and it should arrive before Christmas if you grab it now. You can check out all of the details below.

The kit comes with everything a kid (or adult) needs to create and control their own R2 unit. A free Droid Inventor app for iOS and Android provides all of the necessary instructions, and it also challenges advanced users to experiment with the technology to build their own custom droids. You can even program your new companion with useful skills like the ability to deliver items, guard bedrooms from annoying siblings, and more. You can see the droid in action in the video above. The full list of features includes:

• Complete Droid Kit: Comes with everything kids need to create and control their own Droid - right down to the battery - plus stickers and extra accessories.

• No grown-ups necessary: Kids can put together easily with step-by-step, in-app instructions, then challenge themselves to level-up their inventor skills by building new custom Droids.

• Missions & challenges: With the Droid Inventor app (iPhone & Android), kids can teach their Droid new skills like head spins and self navigation, and send it on 16+ special Star WarsTM missions.

• Customizable: Stickers and in-app missions help kids get creative - inventing their own R2 unit with crafts & household objects, and giving their Droid its own unique personality.

• Reconfigurable: Each electronic block has a different function (motor, sensor, speaker, etc.), enabling kids to rebuild their Droid in new ways, transforming their original R2 Unit into any Droid they can dream

• Award Winning: a Toy Insider STEM 10 awardee, TTPM's Most Wanted Holiday Toy, and Top Rated By Kids.

