New ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Photo Revealed

There’s a ton of anticipation and curiosity surrounding the new Star Wars movie, which J.J. Abrams is helming to wrap up the Skywalker Saga. But despite all of the secrecy, the filmmakers are still providing sporadic updates of their progress.

Update: The photo was taken from the set of John Carter, according to the sleuths at Star Wars News Net. We apologize for the confusion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new photo was posted on Instagram by Star Wars: Episode IX director of photography Dan Mindel, featuring an elaborate set built on a studio with interesting structures built for the scene. Take a look below:

Mindel is a frequent collaborator of Abrams’ and has worked on Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, Mission: Impossible 3, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

While the photo isn’t exactly clear, it does depict an elaborate set up of arches being assembled with, as he himself notes, an elaborate lighting rig to help illuminate the set. Given the location tag, it’s likely that they’re currently building this set at Pinewood Studios in London.

It goes without saying that Lucasfilm is prone to secrecy, and with Episode IX being the final film in the latest trilogy, it makes sense that they would not give away any plot details at this time. So far, all we know about the film comes from the casting notice released when the production studio announced the beginning of filming.

The usual suspects of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Joonas Suatomo, and Adam Driver are returning. They’ll be joined by returning cast members Anthony Daniels, Mark Hamill, and the surprising addition of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian.

There’s also new cast members coming aboard with Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and another frequent Abrams collaborator Keri Russell.

Perhaps most surprising is the fact that the film will continue the story of General Leia Organa by including unused footage of the late Carrie Fisher from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said in the news release. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Star Wars: Episode IX will premiere in movie theaters in December 2019.