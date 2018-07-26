‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Crew Seemingly Using Old Cell Phones to Avoid Leaks

Lucasfilm goes to great lengths to keep secrets under wraps about a variety of projects, with a member of Episode IX‘s crew seemingly displaying that she had to use a cell phone on set that wasn’t equipped with a camera as to avoid possible leaks escaping.

Victoria Mahoney, who is serving as the second unit director on the film, shared the photo of an antiquated cell phone while adding, “#OldSchool ~ #Crew ~ #IX.” Her brief comments avoid detailing the reasons for the use of the phone, though she does confirm it’s connected to Episode IX, leading fans to assume a majority of the crew had to trade in sophisticated technology for older models of cell phones as to ensure photos from the set couldn’t escape.

The director made headlines earlier this year, as her involvement in the saga marked a first for the franchise.

Ava DuVernay, a filmmaker whose name is regularly tossed into the running of a director fans would like to see direct a Star Wars film, confirmed earlier this year that Mahoney was the first woman, and person of color, to serve as a second unit director on an installment of the series.

The filmmaker has previously directed the film Yelling at the Sky, in addition to helming episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Power, and American Crime.

While the position of second unit director might not be as recognizable as a first unit director, the filmmaker plays a pivotal role in productions as large as a Star Wars film. Typically, director J.J Abrams would be working closely with the principal cast on the more personal, dialogue-driven scenes, while Mahoney will likely be focusing on the much larger, potentially more complex action and battle scenes. The role on the set might not get as much attention, but the second unit director is just as integral to accomplish a sci-fi spectacle as the film’s first unit director.

Filming on Episode IX has only just begun, leaving many fans wondering about many of the details regarding the film’s production. One of the biggest questions is about the involvement of Billy Dee Williams, who is reportedly returning to portray Lando Calrissian. Many reports have claimed the actor was returning, which seems like a certainty, but audiences still wonder if he will serve a prominent role in the film or merely have a glorified cameo.

Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

