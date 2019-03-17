‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Mark Hamill Trolls Fans With Reveal of “Trailer”

Mark Hamill is at it again! The beloved actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films loves to mess with his Twitter followers, especially after they pester him for Star Wars updates. Star Wars: Episode IX is being released at the end of this year, but fans have yet to see a teaser trailer or even learn the name of the movie. While many assume that the first footage and title will be shown during the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration next month, others are still asking Hamill for details. Well, he has gone ahead and tweeted the “trailer” and fans are loving him for it.

People keep asking me over & over & over again- “When will they release the #EpisodeIX trailer?”

A) I don’t know.

B) Until they do, just be satisfied with this exclusive look at my own personal #StarWars trailer.#PatiencePadawans #IXWillBeFineAllInGoodTime pic.twitter.com/aBeXdF57X9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 16, 2019

As you can see, he included a picture of himself in his onset trailer. One fan replied, “ok but this is AT LEAST your trailer of IX?,” but the answer was a responding nope.

“VIII trailer,” he answered.

This isn’t the first time Hamill has posted a trailer pun. Back in January, the actor tweeted, “Episode 9 Trailers,” but it was actually just nine pictures of trailers. What a joker (sorry, it was too easy).

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The film’s director, J.J. Abrams, made the choice to refrain from recasting or CGI, and fans are beyond grateful that the extra footage is available.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, 2019.