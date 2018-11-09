Star Wars: Oscar Isaac Photobombs Fan’s Selfie With J.J. Abrams

The cast and crew of Star Wars: Episode IX are currently shooting in various parts of Jordan, requiring them to travel in and out of the country regularly. One fan caught director J.J. Abrams while crossing the border, resulting in a photo opportunity, with Oscar Isaac hilariously spotted in the background.

YO! Look who I met at the Jordanian Border! Thank you for letting me take a selfie! You made a very long, stressful day into a great one! @jjabrams pic.twitter.com/HK195cfM1P — Arnold Fitt Jr. (@Fitt4TheKingdom) November 9, 2018

As you can see in the photo above, one Twitter user couldn’t help but snag a photo with the accomplished director, leaving Isaac on the left side of the frame barely peeking in. We can assume the fan recognized not just Abrams, but also Isaac, though might not have gotten a photo in which the actor was prepared to pose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jordan has become a familiar shooting location for the saga, with both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story filming different sequences there. In The Force Awakens, Jordan served as a substitute for Jakku, while Rogue One used the region to serve as Jedha.

Fans have few details about what the narrative of the upcoming film will explore, though knowing that the production is filming in Jordan could offer pertinent details.

One theory would be that, after having left both Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker behind, Rey wanted to learn more about her past and returns to Jakku, potentially to find the graves of her parents. While Jedha suffered catastrophic damage in Rogue One, the region served as an important region in regards to Kyber crystals. Rey’s lightsaber suffered critical damage in her showdown with Kylo, which could require her to go to Jedha to find a new crystal as a step to becoming a Jedi.

In addition to Isaac, returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast of Episode IX are Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant, who will be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

Episode IX is slated to hit theaters in December of 2019.

Do you think Isaac intentionally made the intense face for the photo? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Twitter, Fitt4TheKingdom]