Star Wars Fans Keep Seeing Pac-Man in Obi-Wan Kenobi Poster

This week saw the long-awaited reveal of Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s release date, which is finally premereing on Disney+ on May 25th. While fans eagerly wait for the first trailer, Lucasfilm did treat the Internet to a look at a new poster for the show. Despite being a simple poster, the image has led to a lot of speculation on Twitter, including whether ot not Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) is carrying Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) lightsber. Many people have also joked that Pac-Man will be appearaing in the upcoming series thanks to a poorly-placed cloud over the sun.

Before checking out some of the Obi-Wan/Pac-Man tweets, here’s what you can expect in Obi-Wan Kenobi… In addition to the return of McGregor and Christensen, the cast also includes the return of Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

You can get a little chuckle from the Pac-Man tweets below…

We All Wanna Know

None Of Us Did

Confirmed!

pac-man confirmed for obi-wan show https://t.co/DKLmt1vOnw — Star Wars Haunts 🧛🏼 (@starwarsfonts) February 10, 2022

Would Watch

https://twitter.com/Luckbuckets/status/1491635941894541312?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

More Common Than You Think

https://twitter.com/cinementality/status/1491554834167869446?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It All Makes Sense

I can’t believe it’s finally real… Pac-man is officially part of Star Wars. Is Obi-Wan going to be a force ghost?! 👀 🍒 👻 https://t.co/KgdCxHTxEH — John (@AgentZeroXP) February 9, 2022

Beware, Kenobi

https://twitter.com/reylographer/status/1491532912495312899?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Star Wars Is Getting Weird

Obi-Wan Kenobi is wandering the desert trying to evade the flying menace known as PAC-MAN! #Kenobi #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/gYojFmqXZa — James Zahn – The Rock Father™ 🔜 NYCC Booth 1829 (@therockfather) February 9, 2022

Danger On Tatooine