Star Wars: Ming-Na Wen Promotes Book of Boba Fett and Galaxy’s Edge in New Video

Ever since it was first announced, Star Wars fans have been wanting to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney parks to immerse themselves in the galaxy far, far away as authentically as possible, and with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett actor Ming-Na Wen being a massive fan of the franchise herself, she recently paid a visit to the exciting locale at the Disneyland location. While there, Wen visited the throne seen in The Book of Boba Fett that visitors to Downtown Disney can also sit in, as she shared an all-new video promoting both Galaxy’s Edge and the new series. Check out the video below and see new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ every Wednesday.

The promo is described, “Before her journeys once again take her to a galaxy far, far away, Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen recently dropped by the Disneyland Resort to celebrate the holidays and the release of the all-new Original Series in which she stars, The Book of Boba Fett exclusively on Disney+.”

Galaxy’s Edge was first announced back in 2015 but didn’t officially open to the public until 2019. While the launch was immensely popular, the attractions were only able to operate for a few months before shutting down, along with the rest of the amusement parks, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to social distancing protocols and the spread of vaccinations, the parks have been able to resume operations.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney describes of the planet Batuu. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

There’s even more for Star Wars fans to look forward to at Disney parks, as Walt Disney World Resort confirmed that its immersive hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, would be opening on March 1, 2022.

See Wen in new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.