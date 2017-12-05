Star Wars: Gwendoline Christie Says Phasma Is “Off the Chain” in ‘The Last Jedi’

Captain Phasma didn’t have much of a chance to shine in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but Gwendoline Christie teases a much different turn in The Last Jedi.

The Last Jedi stars Andy Serkis, Gwendoline Christie, and Domhnall Gleeson sat down with ComicBook.com’s J.K. Schmidt to talk about all things Star Wars, and Christie revealed that the events of Force Awakens won’t sit well with Phasma.

“I think they put her into the garbage shoot and it’s taken a long time for that smell to wear away, and I think just, obviously there are the circumstances but the smell you see. When you can’t get rid of a smell that can absolutely plague you. That’s not something I personally experienced, but it can make you volatile, and I think she’s off the chain now, with Finn and the smell, she’s lost control,” Christie said.

The character’s role was expanded in the Captain Phasma comic, which reveals what happens after she is put in the trash compactor. It’s there that she sees Kylo Ren fighting with Rey, though she can’t tell it is Rey through the myriad of trees. That comic also reveals how deceptive she can be, aspects that will be highlighted in The Last Jedi.

That material is off limits to Christie though thanks to the studio, so much of the character’s backstory and history has come in discussions with director Rian Johnson.

“Rian and I did have long conversations about this character and who she was,” Christie said. “And I was utterly delighted in how willing he was to listen to my ideas and really thrilled to exchange them with him and hear his. He really is a master writer and director, and I think we’ve seen that in the films that he’s made but I think that we truly will see that in the depths to which he goes in The Last Jedi.”

Hopefully, those discussions and aspects to the character manifest in a much larger role for Phasma, and fans will certainly be happy if that’s the case.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.