Why Alden Ehrenreich Was Picked for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Following Lucasfilm’s announcement that they would be developing a film that would explore the origins of the iconic smuggler Han Solo, the role immediately became one of the most sought-after opportunities in Hollywood, which came along with it the pressure of living up to the role made famous by Harrison Ford. Alden Ehrenreich earned the opportunity and, while fans have to wait a little longer to see his portrayal in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the film’s directors confirmed how the actor earned the coveted part.

“An impression of Harrison Ford would have felt like an extended Saturday Night Live sketch,” original co-director Chris Miller shared with Esquire. “We wanted someone who could evoke the spirit of the iconic performance we all remember while bringing something new and fresh. We talked a little bit about how Chris Pine, playing Captain Kirk, didn’t do a Shatnervoice, and brought his own spin to the character while still evoking the vibe of the character. We felt Alden did the same with Han Solo.”

Knowing the pressures of embracing the character, Miller and co-director Phil Lord reportedly met with thousands of different actors in hopes of finding the perfect performer. The duo settled on Ehrenreich and, interestingly, he was the very first actor they saw.

“Alden, remarkably, remained the person to beat from day one,” Miller recalled. “We brought him in many times, pushed him, tried to test his range, and he was always up for it and brought something new, with a great sense of humor.”

When audiences met Han Solo, he claimed to be an intergalactic smuggler who we learned was rough around the edges, yet ultimately had an endearing personality. These were the important characteristics the directors were looking for when searching for the perfect actor.

“The outlaw thing is an act. We wanted someone who presented as a pirate but had a big heart underneath,” Lord noted. “He felt classic and contemporary all at once.”

He added, “He seemed like a tough guy who was really scared.”

Fans will get to see how Ehrenreich holds up to the high standards of the saga when Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

