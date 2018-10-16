Save 38% On the ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo in Carbonite Inflatable Costume

Halloween is a little over two weeks away. Have you picked out a costume yet? If not, you might want to consider the Star Wars Han Solo in Carbonite inflatable costume from Rubies. It’s awesome, you can have it in two days with Amazon Prime shipping, and the price just dropped to $48.41, which is 38% off and an all-time low. Grab it right here while you can because the price could shoot up back up into the $60 – $80 range at any moment. UPDATE: It did shoot back up. Keep tabs on that link though – hopefully we’ll see another big discount in time for Halloween.

The costume includes a battery operated fan, as well as separate gloves and a mask. Plus, you might be able to use it as a makeshift air mattress for a nap. So versatile! The image and official description below illustrate how the costume is worn:

“This Adult Inflatable Han Solo Carbonite Costume is Star Wars and Disney officially licensed. The costume jumpsuit secures with a hook and loop closure, and inflates to rectangular carbonite block proportions. The mask and gloves are separate pieces, in carbonite gray to complete the costume effect. The battery operated fan secures to your pocket or waist.”

In other bizarre Star Wars product news, this new range of officially licensed candles will immerse you in the Star Wars universe in new and unpleasant ways. If you are the kind of fan that’s curious about what the inside of a Tauntaun smells like, boy are you in for a treat.

The Star Wars candle range features scents based on aspects of the original trilogy broken down by film. The lineup of scents for each film are as follows:

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope: Bantha Milk (somehow Disney missed the “Banther” label error. We’ve been told that it will be corrected for production.), Wookiee, Trash Compactor, X-Wing Cockpit, Cantina Bar

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back: Inside of a Tauntaun, Millennium Falcon, Yoda’s Cooking Pot, Han Solo in Carbonite, Lightsaber Duel

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi: Rancor, Sarlacc Pit, Jabba’s Palace, Ewok, Death Star Destroyed

If you’re interested in experiencing these Disney-approved Star Wars aromas, the candle sets can be pre-ordered right here for $36.99 with free shipping in the US. They are expected to ship in November. Limited edition versions of the candle sets are also available for $52.99 each and include an engraved plinth and a presentation box with a magnetic closure. If you want all of the sets, you can purchase all three at a discount – $91.99 for the standard candles and $127.99 for the limited edition versions.

