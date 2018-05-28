Disney CEO Accidentally Spoiled Key ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Detail Last March

Many of Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s narrative secrets were kept under wraps until the film landed in theaters, though with audiences now finally witnessing the latest Star Wars film, many of our biggest questions have been answered. One scene in particular, which has become one of the film’s most talked-about moments, was previously detailed by Disney CEO Bob Iger more than a year ago.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Solo: A Star Wars Story***

The film depicts Han as an orphan, working with Qi’ra to commit crimes under the leadership of Lady Proxima. When a deal goes wrong, Han comes close to being apprehended by thugs, instead choosing to enlist in the Galactic Empire as to avoid a far worse fate.

When asked for his last name, Han claims he is all alone, with an Imperial Officer proclaiming he is “Han Solo” in his official recruitment documents.

While Iger was addressing the University of Southern California about the then-untitled film, he confirmed that the adventure would explain the origins of Han’s name.

“That picks up with Han Solo when he was 18 years old and takes him through when he was 24,” Iger shared of the adventure at the time. “There are a few significant things that happen in Han Solo’s life, like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee that will happen in this film. But you will also discover how he got his name.”

Shortly after the comments were made, Disney representatives were quick to minimize Iger’s comments and claim that this information was meant to confirm the film would explore how Han made a reputation for himself as opposed to literally earning his name. Now that we’ve seen the film, we realize that Iger let this detail slip and that “Han Solo” really wasn’t his name.

The events of Solo and Iger’s comments also possibly paint comments the character made in The Force Awakens in a new light.

When Rey and Finn meet Han, they believe they have met the famous Rebel Alliance hero Han Solo, with Han claiming, “I used to be.” This isn’t to say that the character no longer uses this name, but that adopting the Solo surname marked a specific period of his life that he had left behind by the time we reunite with him in The Force Awakens.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.

