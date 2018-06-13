Star Wars Jabba’s Palace SDCC Exclusive Backpack Set Pre-Orders Are Live

Loungefly has made some spectacular Star Wars bags over the years, but this Entertainment Earth SDCC exclusive Jabba’s Palace print is our new favorite. The sketch-style design includes tons of characters from Jabba the Hutt and Salacious Crumb to Leia and Jawas. A matching pencil case / clutch is also included in the set!

If you want to get your hands on the Star Wars Jabba’s Palace Print Nylon Backpack and Pencil Case Set, here’s what you need to know:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first place that you’ll be able to purchase the set will be at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 at the Entertainment Earth Booth #2343. However, Entertainment Earth has opened up pre-orders right here for anyone that can’t attend the show. Just keep in mind that your order will only be charged and shipped if stock remains after the show. That seems unlikely given how awesome this bag is, plus the $45 price tag seems pretty reasonable. Still, a pre-order is going to be your best bet to grab one at the standard price, so get in line while you can. We assume that extra stock will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Measuring approximately 17 1/2-inches tall x 11 1/2-inches wide x 5-inches deep, the backpack also sports an interior laptop pocket, an outside pocket, a handle, and straps. The pencil case is multi-functional and perfectly sized for holding pens or makeup, or doubling as a clutch. It measures about 8-inches wide x 4-inches tall.

You can find the rest of Entertainment Earth’s SDCC Exclusive pre-orders right here.

On a related note, Kenner’s Jabba the Hutt Playset was released in 1983, and it ranks among the most legendary Star Wars toys of all-time. It was certainly among the most popular Star Wars playsets Kenner ever produced. Interestingly enough, a small number of original accessories from the set have been made available for sale in sealed factory bags from the original production run.

At the moment, you can pre-order the Salacious Crumb figure and Hookah Pipe and Slave Collar accessories from the set for $3.99 each. Needless to say, this isn’t something you see come up for sale very often from a major toy retailer (not to mention that dabbling in hookah pipes and slave collars is normally frowned upon), so interested parties might want to jump on these ASAP.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.