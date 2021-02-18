Star Wars: Toynk Reveals New Mandalorian Kitchenware Set, Baby Yoda Muglets, and More

We might have to wait a bit for a new season of The Mandalorian, but that doesn't mean you can't add some amazing new items to your Star Wars collection in the meantime. Toynk and Silver Buffalo have combined to create five new Toynk exclusive mugs that feature R2-D2, Baby Yoda, and more. Toynk has also revealed its gorgeous Mandalorian-themed 8-Piece stoneware dining set and a set of Baby Yoda Tiki muglets, and you can complete the collection with their new Star Wars apron. If you wanted to give your Kitchen a Mandalorian makeover, this is the best way to do it, and you can check out the new collection and all the mugs starting on the next slide and on Toynk's site right here.

We'll kick things off with the Yoda Best Mom and Yoda Best Dad mug set that your Star Wars fan parents will adore, and both hold 20 ounces of your beverage of choice. Next, we have a classic Star Wars I Love You To The Death Star and Back mug that features silhouettes of Han Solo and Princess Leia, and R2 gets in on the fun with the You R2 Cute mug that also features BB-8 in a heart-shaped design.

Then we have the adorable Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) featured on a Nom Nom Nom mug that has him sipping on soup. Continuing with the Mandalorian theme, we have the Star Wars Kitchenware collection, which features 8 pieces. The set is black and dark gray and features designs based on Mandalorian imagery, which you can check out below.

The dinner plate features the Mandalorian Kyr'bes sigil (presumed to be a Mythosaur).

The salad plate features a Mudhorn symbol.

"This is the Way," the infamous mantra of the Mandalorian Creed is written on the 12-ounce mug.

A Galactic Empire symbol decorates the soup bowl which reads, "I can bring you in warm... Or I can bring you in cold.”

One of our favorite releases in the set is the Geeki Tiki Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Mini Muglets from Beeline Creative, a three-piece set that features Grogu in tiki-style in 3 different poses. Finally we have the official Star Wars Kitchen Apron, which features AT-AT Walkers and the Death Star.

You can check out all the items right here, and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments!