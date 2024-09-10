Disney Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Replicas Are 25% Off For One Day Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The high end Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas that Disney sells in the Parks aren't cheap, but you can score a 25% discount on the entire collection thanks to a one-day sale that's happening at The Disney Store. Specifically, the Disney Store is expected to run a sitewide sale that offers 25% off all orders of $100 or more using the code DISNEY25 at checkout starting September 11 at 12am ET and running through the end of the day. This should include all of the lightsaber replicas that are currently in stock, even the limited edition $550 Star Wars: The Clone Wars set (3000 unit limited edition) and the $325 Ki-Adi-Mundi set (6000 unit limited edition).

Note that each hilt features intricate detailing and sound effects, and will illuminate with a lightsaber blade which is sold separately in most cases. As a sitewide deal, you can add pretty much anything that The Disney Store sells to your order to get the discount. So make sure to check out their entire collection of Star Wars items, Halloween Shop, Disney Lorcana shop, and more.

(Photo: Darth Maul Lightsaber Hilt Set From The Disney Store )

Keep in mind that for Star Wars Day 2024, Disney launched a spectacular Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Set as part of their Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection. Limited to only 7000 units, it sold out quickly. If you missed out, a new Darth Maul lightsaber set is is now available, and this could be a huge opportunity to snag one (or two!) with the deal.

The Darth Maul ligthsaber set that launched on May 4th featured two hilts in a fancy wooden box that lights up red and plays Duel of the Fates when you slide open the lid. If you wanted blades, you had to purchase them separately. The new set features a single hilt, a blade, a stand, and a belt clip. The hilt is now available to purchase here at the Disney Store priced at $249.99, which means that you can get two hilts with two blades with a 25% discount if you want to attach the hilts together with the included connector.

(Photo: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Electronic Lightsaber Hilt Set )

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Electronic Lightsaber Hilt Set ($550 / Limited to 3000 units) – See at The Disney Store: Includes replicas of the hilts carried by Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker. Presented in a wooden box featuring art depicting the three Jedi with their names spelled out in Aurebesh lettering. Works with their lightsaber blades, which, agaikn are sold separately.

(Photo: Blade of Ochi of Bestoon – Galactic Archive Series )

Blade of Ochi of Bestoon – Galactic Archive Series ($79.99) – See at the Disney Store: The infamous dagger is named for the notorious assassin and Sith relic hunter, Ochi of Bestoon, and holds the key to unlocking mysteries of the past. This screen-accurate dagger is equipped with a retractable finder and is etched with Sith runes that light up with the touch of a button.