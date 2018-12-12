‘Star Wars’: Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Pulled From Auction, Mark Hamill Comments

A lightsaber alleged to have been used by Luke Skywalker in the first Star Wars film has been pulled from an upcoming prop auction over authenticity concerns and Mark Hamill, who played Skywalker in the iconic film is speaking out.

Back in November, memorabilia dealers and auction house Profiles in History sent out a press release describing their upcoming “legendary, blockbuster Hollywood auction” that was set to include a number of props from several major films — including items from Star Wars: A New Hope. Among them was an item described as “The original Mark Hamill ‘Luke Skywalker’ lightsaber”. However, Hamill himself took to social media to caution fans about this allegedly one-of-a-kind prop since there wasn’t just one lightsaber that he used in the film.

While it could be argued that the description wasn’t wrong — it may well have been used by Hamill in the film — it was misleading, something that is problematic. With numerous models made for Star Wars, some fans also questioned if the one being auctioned had ever made it to Hamill’s hands. As a result, Profiles in History pulled the item from the auction on Monday. When a fan tweeted at Hamill that they could see the actor gazing upon the real lightsaber on a shelf in his possession while doing a Joker laugh, well, Hamill responded in epic fashion with a full-on text version of said Joker laugh, until he realized that he doesn’t actually have a lightsaber (via The Hollywood Reporter.)

YES!!! Picture that… Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha. Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha… oh wait… I don’t have one. 🃏🙄 #Saberless //t.co/UwoSDJFiBH — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 11, 2018

All Joker-ing aside, the authenticity of the props up for auction is an important matter as they can often sell for large sums of money. The presumed rarity of the lightsaber in question, which was said to be one of five designed by Oscar-winning Star Wars set director Roger Christian, was a driving factor in the estimated six-figure sale price of the item. However, despite Christian having supplied a letter of authenticity for the lightsaber, it was pulled at least until Christian can clear up any inconsistencies or questions about the item.

“In light of conflicting information regarding the origin of Roger Christian’s Lightsaber, Profiles in History has decided to withdraw the piece from this auction until Mr. Christian can clear up the inconsistencies that have been brought to our attention,” Profiles in History chief executive Joe Maddalena said in a statement to Reuters.

While the removal of the lightsaber prop, which was slated to go up for sale on Thursday, may be disappointing to some fans and collectors, it isn’t the only Star Wars item available. A TIE Fighter pilot helmet, C-3PO hands, Scout Trooper helmet, and a First Order Stormtrooper helmet that’s autographed by Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Daisy Ridley are all up for auction. And when it comes to Luke’s lightsaber on the big screen, well, in-world there’s only one — and it wasn’t in the greatest shape last time we saw it in The Last Jedi, its hilt snapped in half. Fans will have to wait to see how Rey (Daisy Ridley) handles that lightsaber situation when Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters December 2019.

