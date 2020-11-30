Star Wars Fan Theory Explains How Grogu Escaped Jedi Temple

✖

The Mandalorian has inspired a new Star Wars fan theory regarding Baby Yoda's origin - or rather the story of "Grogu," as we now know him. The theory in question submits that there's a deeper story to how Grogu escaped the Jedi Temple on The Republic capital of Coruscant when Darth Sidious struck with Order 66. It also links the events of The Mandalorian to another upcoming series in the growing Star Wars Universe. Basically, the theory goes that smuggling Grogu out of the Jedi Temple and off of Coruscant was a mission entrusted to the very best soldier in the Republic's army: The Bad Batch!

Star Wars fans on Reddit have dug up a commentary track by Jimmy Mac of RebelForce Radio, for The Mandalorian Chapters 1 -3. In that commentary, Mac alluded that The Child would be featured in the upcoming Bad Batch animated series that's been announced and that it would reveal more of the character's story. Now that The Mandalorian Chapter 13: The Jedi has given us a larger view of Grogu's backstory with the Jedi Order, the connection seems glaringly clear.

If you didn't watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, "The Bad Batch" is the nickname given to Clone Force 99 of the Republic's Clone Army. The elite commando squad fought during The Clone Wars and was distinguished by genetic mutations in their cloning process, which gave them special abilities. They made their debut in the final season of Clone Wars, where they pulled off the pivotal mission of rescuing clone trooper "Echo" from an Imperial based, where he was being used as a tactical counter against the Clone Army's operations. Last we saw, Echo joined the Bad Batch to use his Frankenstein-style cybernetic tech against the Empire.

In Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin took Grogu to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). There, Mando and Grogu had Ahsoka act as a translator, so they could properly meet and explore Grogu's history and Force powers. It was Ahsoka who discovered Grogu's importance to the Jedi Order, as well as the mission to smuggle him off of Coruscant and keep him in hiding. That's a perfect timely segue into the Bad Batch animated series.

Dave Filoni is the mastermind behind both Clone Wars and The Mandalorian - and clearly a fan of strengthening the ties between the two. After Clone Wars fan-faves Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano both got live-action adaptations, it only makes sense for Grogu to get even more adorable as a cartoon.

The Mandalorian is now streaming season 2 episodes Friday's on Disney+; The Bad Batch is in production.