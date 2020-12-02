Hot Cocoa Bomb Has a Baby Yoda Marshmallow Inside

✖

If you have spent any time on food-related social media in the past few months then you know that hot cocoa bombs are a thing. Essentially little balls of chocolate goodness that melt away with warm liquid to make a cup of hot cocoa, the latest food craze is as much fun to watch as it is drink, but now the sweet treats are getting a little bit sweeter. A new hot cocoa bomb is out there and has a surprise Baby Yoda marshmallow inside and yes, it’s as cute as you'd expect.

From Galerie Candy (via Nerdist), the Star Wars The Mandalorian Holiday Milk Chocolate With Marshmallow is just one of the hot cocoa melts that the company makes but is clearly the most adorable. They are also simple to enjoy. Just put one of the cocoa bombs into your favorite mug, pour over hot milk, and when the bomb melts and bursts, an adorable Baby Yoda floats to the top. According to Galerie Candy's Instagram post, they can be purchased at Kroger, but they've been spotted on Instagram as well. They appear to be a popular item as some have mentioned online that they are hoping for a restock in some locations.

Baby Yoda getting his own hot chocolate melt comes just as fans of Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian learn the adorable real name of the adorable creature previously known as The Child. Last week's episode "Chapter 13: The Jedi" it was revealed that The Child's name is Grogu. And it turns out that while this is the first time viewers have heard the little creature's name, series EP, writer, and director Dave Filoni recently told Vanity Fair that the name had been in the works for some time.

"“The name has been around for a while," Filoni explained "Jon [Favreau] told me early on in Season One what it would be, which made me start to think about how people could learn the name. This gave me the idea that Ahsoka, who is very compassionate, would be able to connect with the child, and that without words they could probably communicate through memories and experiences. Through that connection, she learns the name and then tells Mando and the audience."

New episodes of The Mandalorian are released every Friday on Disney+.