Mark Hamill Concerned About Disney Making So Many ‘Star Wars’ Movies

Following the completion of the original trilogy of Star Wars films, audiences had to wait 15 years for the prequel trilogy to debut. Once that trilogy ran its course, it was another 10 years before The Force Awakens debuted in theaters. With an abundance of Star Wars projects on the horizon, fans aren’t the only ones concerned with the notion of too many various projects, as even star Mark Hamill has his reservations about them.

“I will say they should pace themselves, because you don’t want to over-saturate it,” Hamill shared with CinemaBlend. “I said to Disney, ‘Really? Five months after we come out comes [Solo: A Star Wars Story]? Can’t you at least wait until Christmas?’ But they’ve got things booked – they’re doing Marvel and their own movies, so that’s beyond my [purview.]”

With the last three films having taken in a total of $4 billion worldwide, we shouldn’t expect Disney to slow down production anytime soon, but comparing the box office totals of The Force Awakens to the totals of the following two films, there’s a distinct drop-off. We shouldn’t expect the property to completely die off, though if Lucasfilm continues to produce one film a year, fans would be less likely to consider a film’s release a massive event.

Hamill confirmed he isn’t against the idea of more Star Wars stories being created, but merely thinks each film should be spaced out further so audiences can appreciate them even more.

“Well, there shouldn’t be [a limit to the storytelling], as it’s a canvas that’s so infinite. With the standalone films they can all have their own identity,” Hamill confirmed. “Rogue One can be gritty, and like a war film… I’m assuming, I don’t know, but I would assume that Solo will be more comedic-ly oriented because he’s a rogue, a scoundrel, and a gambler, and a womanizer and all those things. So I think the advantage of the standalone films is that they don’t have to follow the formula of a trilogy, so they can establish their premise, get it on, get it done and get out leaving the audience wanting more. So there’s infinite possibilities.”

Between Rian Johnson’s new trilogy of films, Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff’s new series of films, and Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars TV series, there are no signs that the saga is slowing down.

Fans will see how the standalone Solo: A Star Wars Story compares to the rest of the franchise when the film lands in theaters on May 25th.

