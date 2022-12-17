Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals If His Feelings About The Last Jedi Have Changed

This week marked five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released in theatres. The movie was helmed by Rian Johnson and has become the most divisive film of the entire franchise. The movie was loved by critics, earning 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score is down to 42% due to some extreme review-bombing. In honor of the movie's anniversary, many people took to social media to celebrate the film, which many consider the best of the Disney era. One fan took to Twitter to ask Mark Hamill if his thoughts have changed on the movie. Previously, the actor talked about how Luke Skywalker's arc in the film mirrors his own life, and while he initially wasn't a fan of the character's direction, he changed his mind after he saw the finished film.

"Hi @MarkHamill. Since it is the 5th anniversary of the TLJ release, do you have any anecdotes or memories from making the film you would be willing to share? Have you changed your mind about anything after these past 5 years? Would you have done anything differently? Thank you," @1Flukeskywalker tweeted. "Not really. A little. Yes. You're welcome," Hamill replied. You can check out the interaction below:

Is Rian Johnson Still Making a Star Wars Trilogy?

Lucasfilm was so impressed with Johnson's work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi that, they announced he would be developing an all-new trilogy of films for the franchise before The Last Jedi was even released. However, five years have passed and there haven't been many updates about the project. Recently, Johnson admitted he wouldn't be too disappointed if that project never happened, but he still has ideas about where to take the franchise.

"Well, to me what's exciting is embracing kind of what is that so exciting about Star Wars, but doing it in a way that we haven't seen done before that's new and fresh," Johnson told ComicBook.com. "I feel like a lot of the voices that are right now working in the Star Wars world are doing that. And that to me is super thrilling, to see so many different types of stories. My friend Leslye Headland is making a show right now that I know is gonna be something totally wild and different." Headland is currently working on Star Wars: The Acolyte. "To me, what I think is the guiding principle, is just what's something that we can do that feels like Star Wars but that we've never seen before," Johnson added. "That's pretty thrilling."

