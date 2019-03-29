Star Wars: Mark Hamill Answers Fan Question About Being a Role Model

Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, is constantly posting fun content to social media. Occasionally, the actor responds to fan questions, always appearing kind and generous. Recently, one Twitter user, @Alex10104316, asked the actor how it feels to be a role model to so many kids around the world. Hamill gave an honest answer, crediting George Lucas and the character he created.

It’s an awesome responsibility I don’t take lightly. Thankfully, Luke is the role model-not me. It’s wonderful George Lucas created a character so optimistic, is devoted to positive values & acts selflessly for the good of others. Kids need role-models in these challenging times. https://t.co/8KJ1XOBxX4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 28, 2019

“@HamillHimself I’m a teacher and at lunch time I was overjoyed to hear children playing Star Wars outside my window. One boy wanted to be Luke Skywalker because he was the bravest. How does it feel to be a role model to so many children round the world?,” @Alex10104316 asked.

“It’s an awesome responsibility I don’t take lightly,” Hamill replied. “Thankfully, Luke is the role model-not me. It’s wonderful George Lucas created a character so optimistic, is devoted to positive values & acts selflessly for the good of others. Kids need role-models in these challenging times.”

While Hamill may give all the credit to his character, the actor is still a great influence on his fans. From charity work to making sure people know that Star Wars is for everyone, Hamill is certainly beloved for a reason. In fact, many fans commented on the post and let him know that they view him as a role model, too.

“You’re an even bigger role model than the characters you play! You have taught so many people kindness, love, humor, humility, and tons of other great qualities,” @eilatan82 replied.

“He is George Lucas’s character but you brought him to life in a way that has turned out to be epic!!! Please take credit for your part in ALL of that!!,” @AmylStacy added.

Whether you look up to Hamill or Skywalker, you will get the chance to see both again on the big screen later this year. Despite having died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke is expected to return in Star Wars: Episode IX. While the nature of his return has yet to be announced, many fans believe he will return as a Force Ghost much like Obi-Wan Kenobi did in the original trilogy.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

