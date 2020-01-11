Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals What’s Underneath a Jawa’s Hood

Between the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, there’s one classic creature from the Star Wars franchise that fans have been seeing a lot of over the last couple of months. Jawas are best known for kidnapping and selling C-3PO and R2-D2 to Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars, but they recently faced off with The Mandalorian in the show’s second episode and briefly appeared at the end of The Rise of Skywalker when Rey went to bid farewell to Luke and Leia on Tatooine. Now, they’re a topic of discussion on Twitter after a fan asked Star Wars star, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), what’s underneath a Jawa’s hood.

Translation: Hey @HamillHimself

What’s under the hood of the Jawas? It is for my 6 year old son who is asking.

Answer: Naked Jawas https://t.co/SN47qXejuJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 10, 2020

“Answer: Naked Jawas,” Hamill replied.

Many people commented on the post:

“You’re so funny, Mark… You crack me up,” @HamillSkywalkr wrote.

“Cue flooding of internet by writers of jawa-erotica,” @RaRaAvisPress joked.

Someone else chimed in with some important photo evidence:

This is the answer pic.twitter.com/F41raQTJKs — Alpa (@Agox24) January 10, 2020

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in Star Wars.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 53%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.