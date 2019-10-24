Anakin Skywalker Channels Nick Fury in Hilarious Star Wars/Marvel Mashup Meme

Star Wars fever is ramping up again as fans get ready for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That means that the memes are ready and the Internet is showing off its creativity in a huge way. One Reddit meme takes the fun of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and pits some of his wisdom against Mace Windu. Using the scene where a young Anakin Skywalker approaches the Jedi council, the creator let that humor fly. As the young Skywalker approaches, Windu tells him that the council has made a decision. Anakin replies that he recognizes that the council has made a decision. Then comes the whammy, he continues to say that given it is a dumb decision he’s going to go ahead and ignore it.

Now, as Avengers fans will recognize those words came out of Nick Fury’s mouth when he was dealing with the council of world leaders in the first Avengers film. Jackson’s delivery had that trademark exasperated nature that fans have come to expect from him over the years. (I remember audible laughter in my screening when that line happened back then.) The actor is still a fan favorite whenever he pops up in the MCU, but he’s also talked about wanting to pick up his lightsaber again.

Jackson made his Star Wars debut back in 1999 as Windu in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. He would come back for both Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. He’s still one of the more beloved performers of his generation and is still accepting roles in these big franchises. He was asked about which of his characters he’d most like to revisit on the Late Show, Jackson replied Windu with little hesitation.

“I’d really love to give one more run at Mace Windu in Star Wars,” Jackson confirmed back then.

For him, Windu meeting his supposed demise at the hands of Emperor Palpatine is no big deal. Those sorts of seemingly lethal stunts haven’t stopped other characters from returning. (Look, Palpatine is all over the promotional materials for The Rise of Skywalker.)

“There’s a long history of one-handed guys that were Jedis, that have lightsabers, that still made it,” the actor pointed out during that appearance. “Jedis can fall from incredible heights and not die, like cats.”

Disney purchasing Lucasfilm seemed to throw fans a bit of a lifeline as all sorts of previous adventures and era could be revisited. Windu’s story is one of the projects that fans have voiced a desire to see in the past. Other comments since that purchase indicate that Jackson has a passion to return to the role if his number gets called.

“Well, we’ve got Lola [VFX], they’ve got Lola, it’s theirs, let’s see what happens. I’m down with it,” Jackson previously shared with ComicBook.com about possibly going through the de-aging process for his Jedi’s origin story. “I’ve still got my purple lightsaber, I’m ready.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.