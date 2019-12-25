Former Luke Cage Showrunner Would Love to Do a Star Wars Movie

If Cheo Hodari Coker gets his way, he’ll be writing a Star Wars movie before too long. The former Luke Cage showrunner took to Twitter tonight to tell fans he’d love getting his hands on an entry to the fabled Lucasfilm franchise. His latest tweet echoes comments he made earlier this year when he suggested a spin-off property featuring Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu.

After creating and heading up writing on both seasons of Netflix’s Luke Cage, Coker helped craft the story behind Creed II. He’s also been attached for Sony’s untitled Nightwatch film that’s been rumored to be in development.

I’d love to do one. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) December 25, 2019

“I find myself thinking about Mace Windu. He told Yoda from the very beginning that Anakin was dangerous, with too much power, anger, and little restraint,” the writer said in October. “Losing his limbs and that fall shouldn’t have killed him. What would he be doing? Would he be an original architect of the Rebel Alliance?”

He added, “Would anger and thoughts of revenge turn him towards the Sith? (He was Dooku’s Padawan, right?) Or would he found his own version of Force training, a Jeet Kune Do that combined Sith and Jedi learning….embracing light and dark?”

Jackson himself had previously hinted at the thought of returning for the role, saying he firmly believes Windu survived that fateful fall. “I know you’re all in my corner on this. We all know Jedi can fall from incredible heights and survive, so apparently, I am not dead,” Jackson said at Star Wars Celebration in 2017. “Yes, I have two appendages right now, but we know the long and rich history of Star Wars characters reappearing with new appendages and being stronger and better than they ever were. Mace Windu is awaiting his return, let’s make it happen!”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters. Both seasons of Luke Cage are currently streaming on Netflix.

