Marvel Debuts Artwork for All-New Star Wars Series

Lucasfilm announced at San Deigo Comic-Con that Marvel Comics would be delivering readers a 30-issue maxi-series under three different titles, with each exploring a different era of the galaxy far, far away. Marvel has released a new image to promote the immense series, while also teasing which characters would be the focus of each title.

The studio originally described the event, “Journey through the entire Star Wars saga with Age of Republic, Age of Rebellion, and Age of Resistance, a 30-issue maxi-series chronicling the most iconic heroes & villains from across the galaxy. This epic Marvel Comics event starts in December with Age of Republic: Qui-Gon #1 and Age of Republic: Darth Maul #1.”

The breakdowns of each arc are as follows:

Star Wars: Age of Republic by Jody Houser

Qui-Gon Jinn

Darth Maul

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Jango Fett

Anakin Skywalker

Count Dooku

Padmé Amidala

General Grievous

Star Wars: Age of Rebellion by Greg Pak

Lando Calrissian

Jabba the Hutt

Han Solo

Boba Fett

Luke Skywalker

Grand Moff Tarkin

Princess Leia Organa

Darth Vader

Star Wars: Age of Resistance by Tom Taylor

Poe Dameron

Supreme Leader Snoke

Finn

Captain Phasma

Rose Tico

General Hux

Rey

Kylo Ren

When the event was announced, Houser shared, “It’s going to be four months, eight issues, and each month is going to have a hero story and a villain story.”

The timelines of these series and characters which will be explored are sure to fill in many different pieces of information to answer potentially unsolved questions fans have had about the saga’s narrative. The event kicks off this December and is slated to continue until November 2019, which will coincide with the build-up to the release of Star Wars: Episodes IX.

One of the joys of being a Star Wars fan under its ownership by Disney is the variety of ways in which different mediums have featured a unified canon that intertwines in countless ways. The events of movies, animated TV series, novels, and comic books create the overall narrative, with each different story offering clues and connections to all the corners of the galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm’s publishing panel at New York Comic Con will take place on October 5th, which will likely deliver fans more details about these announced series and potentially even more surprises.

[H/T StarWarsNewsNet]